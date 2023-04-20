2 Regina men charged with sexual assault of a minor, interference and child pornography

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

Regina police say two 36-year-old men are facing sexual assault, interference and child pornography charges.

On April 12, Regina's Children's Justice Centre, the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and the Regina Police Service Vice Unit began an investigation into sexual assaults where the victim was under the age of 16, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

Police say the investigation revealed the victim had been sexually assaulted by two suspects over a period of several years.

Officers arrested both David and Matthew Krohn on Tuesday, police say.

Both have been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Matthew Krohn has also been charged with invitation to sexual touching, making available child pornography and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

Both suspects made their first court appearances on the charges on Wednesday.

Matthew Krohn's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, while David Krohn is set to appear in court again on Tuesday.