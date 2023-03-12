Regina police charge pair with robbery, forcible confinement

Two people have been charged with two counts each of robbery and forcible confinement in connection with an incident on Saturday morning, Regina police say.

Officers dispatched to an address in the 1000 block of McDonald Street at approximately 10:00 a.m. found a man who said he had been held against his will, assaulted and robbed by two people at a home in the 900 block of McDonald Street, police said in a news release on Sunday.

He also told them a woman had been assaulted and robbed at that same address.

Police arrested two suspects there — a woman, 28, and a man, 21 — and freed a woman who had suffered a minor injury.

The accused will appear in provincial court on Monday.