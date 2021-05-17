2 people face multiple drug trafficking-related charges after evading Saskatoon police

Two people are facing drug trafficking-related charges after trying to evade Saskatoon police early Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., patrol officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Circle Drive and Airport Drive on a red Mazda Tribute that was driving at high speeds.

As police approached the stopped vehicle, the female driver fled in the SUV at high speed.

Police say they tried to use a tire deflation device, but the Mazda swerved toward an officer, nearly hitting them.

But then police tried to use a tire deflation device again. The red Mazda came to a stop after striking a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Avenue K South.

The female driver and male passenger were taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Officers searched the SUV and found cocaine, meth, Dilaudid pills, approximately $1,400 in cash and cellphones.

A 29-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The woman is also charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, evading police and driving while prohibited.