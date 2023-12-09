Content
Saskatchewan

2 dead after Saturday house fire in Regina

Two people are dead after a late Saturday morning house fire in Regina, the city's fire department says.

2 people taken from 2nd floor of the house died from injuries, fire deparment said in post on X

firefighters are standing outside of a home that has fire damage, but there is no fire visable in the photo, and there is some snow on the ground
Regina fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire on the 800 Block of Rae Street on Saturday morning. (Regina Fire Department/X)

Crews were called to a fire on the 800 block of Rae Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, the Regina Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 11 a.m.

Two people were taken from the second floor of the house but died from their injuries, the fire department said on the X social media site (formerly Twitter).

Four people next door were forced from their homes due to fire damage, the post said.

The fire is under investigation.

