2 dead after Saturday house fire in Regina
2 people taken from 2nd floor of the house died from injuries, fire deparment said in post on X
Two people are dead after a late Saturday morning house fire in Regina, the city's fire department says.
Crews were called to a fire on the 800 block of Rae Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, the Regina Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 11 a.m.
Two people were taken from the second floor of the house but died from their injuries, the fire department said on the X social media site (formerly Twitter).
Four people next door were forced from their homes due to fire damage, the post said.
The fire is under investigation.
