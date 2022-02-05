Opposing protests set to kick off Saturday afternoon at Legislative Building

Two opposing protests are set to kick off at the Legislative Building in Regina on Saturday afternoon.

Several convoys are expected to surround the building, and organizers say they plan to stay in the area until all public health restrictions in Saskatchewan are lifted. They are expected to arrive by 1 p.m.

Premier Scott Moe has already promised to lift all restrictions soon.

At the same time, a second protest called Take Action Against COVID, is calling for the provincial government to do the opposite and maintain the public health measures that Premier Scott Moe is abandoning. That begins at noon.

Organizers of that event say the premier is doing away with mandates to "please anti-vax extremists." They say the vaccine passport has to be kept so that businesses can keep both customers and staff safe.

"We need public health measures to protect people and our economy in the middle of a pandemic. We need a provincial government that listens to its own experts and does not abandon us or our children to Omicron," organizers said in an email notice about the protest.

"We need leaders who will not let our medical system burn down around us by letting critical-care doctors and nurses burn out at record speed."

Organizers are calling for the premier and his ministers to resign if they do not maintain COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in the province.

Cement barricades currently block vehicles from accessing the Legislative Building. However, an organizer for the convoy said that won't stop protesters from "occupying" the area.

"Barricades won't stop the revolution. Still tons of concrete to park on in the fine city of Regina. See you tomorrow, Patriots!" organizer Tamara Lavoie, an anti-vaccine and anti-mandate figure in Saskatchewan, wrote on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Lavoie has been a vocal supporter of the People's Party of Canada and frequently participated in protests against vaccine and COVID-19 mandates, including at the Regina General Hospital.

Lavoie is calling for people who lost their jobs due to proof-of-vaccine mandates to get them back, and for schools to abolish any COVID-19 rules. She has also shared debunked conspiracy theories about the pandemic and vaccines.