Two men wanted after armed robbery in Saskatoon
Police say the armed robbery happened in the 500 block of 33rd Street West late Saturday night.

CBC News ·
Police were called to the 500 block of 33rd Street West just after 11 p.m. on May 4 for a large stolen cash register. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

Police are searching for two people after an armed robbery in Saskatoon. 

Just after 11 p.m. on May 4, police were called to the robbery in the 500 block of 33rd Street West. 

A large cash register was stolen by two people believed to be men in their mid-teens to early twenties, police say. 

Police said the people were wearing red bandanas and black hoodies and fled on foot. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

