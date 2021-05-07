Two men face handful of gun, drug charges after bust in Regina Thursday 

Two men are facing a slew of gun and drug charges after a bust in Regina Thursday.

Regina police say an investigation led to two properties being searched: one on McKinley Avenue and another in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Officers seized nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, almost 200 grams of fentanyl and two kilograms of an unknown substance that the lab is currently analyzing.

They also found more than $2,000 in cash, along with scales, cellphones, a loaded .40-calibre handgun and multiple loaded magazines — including a high-capacity magazine.

A 27-year-old man from Moose Jaw and a 26-year-old man from Scarborough, Ont., are facing a long list of charges, including trafficking drugs and possession of a restricted gun obtained by crime.

The two men made their first appearance on these charges in provincial court Friday afternoon.