2 dead after unrelated crashes Friday afternoon 

RCMP say two men are dead after two unrelated crashes on Friday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. CST on July 30, RCMP were called to a motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at the overpass west of Regina.

RCMP say initial investigations show that the motorcycle left the roadway, entered the west ditch and rolled. A passerby attempted live-saving measures on the 40-year-old man but the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The overpass was blocked to traffic for several hours as the police traffic analyst and Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time on Friday afternoon, RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on a grid road off of Highway 9 near Endeavour, Sask. The village is about 326 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Witnesses saw smoke coming from a vehicle in the ditch and found a 60-year-old man alone in the vehicle. Police say witnesses tried CPR until paramedics arrived but the man was declared dead at the scene.

A police collision reconstructionist said the preliminary investigation shows the vehicle left the grid road and went into a culvert.

The road was closed for some time as the reconstructionist and the coroner attended the scene. That investigation is also ongoing.