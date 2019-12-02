Two men charged after alleged double stabbing in Regina

Regina police say an apparent stabbing over the weekend has resulted in charges against both people involved.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Montague Street at around 3:25 p.m. Saturday after an injured man had gone up to a home asking for help before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers went to the hospital and found a 20-year-old man who was the victim of an apparent stabbing, and then found a 22-year-old man who also had injuries and was in the hospital.

When the 20-year-old man was released from hospital, he was charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation, police said.

The 22-year-old man was charged with attempted murder. Police say the men injured each other, and they will not be releasing their names.

Both men were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday morning.