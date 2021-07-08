2 recent in-custody deaths in Prince Albert under investigation

In separate cases recently, two men died after being in the custody of the Prince Albert Police Service — and that has raised concerns with the Prince Albert Grand Council.

In a news release, the police service said on Oct. 5, a 29-year-old man had gone into medical distress as police investigated a disturbance at the Victoria Hospital.

The man was transferred to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where he died on the 12th.

Prince Albert police are investigating. An independent observer appointed by the province is overseeing the investigation.

The other case was on Oct. 11. A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell in a detention area and transported to the Victoria Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the police said.

In that case, the RCMP and an independent observer appointed by the province are overseeing the investigation.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council says he is deeply concerned about in-custody deaths or any deaths that can be attributed to police actions.

His organization is a Tribal Council representing the band governments of 12 First Nations.

"I understand that police deal with vulnerable people who often suffer from addictions; however, if you have the power to detain people then you have the responsibility to ensure that they are safe," Hardlotte said in a news release.

He also said the Prince Albert police should not be locking up people who have underlying medical conditions if they are not "professionally equipped" to do so.

"Anything short of having proper medical staff and equipment to make sure prisoners are safe is unacceptable," he said.

The Prince Albert Police Service says they are working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Parkland Ambulance Care on a new paramedic pilot program where paramedics are on site in the police detention area.