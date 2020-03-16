Two found dead after farmhouse fire near Gull Lake

RCMP say two people were found dead after a fire at a farmhouse northeast of Gull Lake Sunday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and had started to collapse by the time emergency crews arrived, according to an RCMP news release.

Crews worked from the outside to prevent the fire's spread, but it was unsafe to get inside, RCMP said.

The two bodies were found in the remains of the building. RCMP said the coroner's service is working to identify them.

The fire is being investigated by the Saskatchewan Fire Commissioner.

RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious.