2 dead in separate drowning incidents in northern Saskatchewan

Two men are dead after two separate drowning incidents in northern Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, RCMP officers were called to Father's Lake, roughly five kilometres north of Pelican Narrows, for reports of a missing 28-year-old man.

He was found a short time later, but efforts to revive him failed and he was declared dead.

Pelican Narrows is located about 520 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

On Thursday, RCMP from Green Lake were called to the Cowan Campground, located on Highway 155, after learning a 67-year-old man had been found dead in a nearby creek.

Police investigation revealed the man had fallen down a dirt embankment into a portion of the creek where the water is between two to three metres deep.

Green Lake is located about 300 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Neither of the deaths are considered suspicious, police said.