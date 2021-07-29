Two dead after car and semi collide near Fiske, Sask.

Two people are dead after a car and a semi collided on Highway 7 near Fiske, Sask.

Highway 7 is currently closed to traffic going both directions. Detours are in place, but RCMP are advising people to avoid the area if they can.

Police said in a news release that the semi wasn't carrying any dangerous materials.

More details will be release when they become available, according to the release.

Fiske is about 140 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.