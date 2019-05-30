Two men charged after fire starts during police search of Lac La Ronge Indian Band home

Two men are facing charges after an unexplained fire started while RCMP were searching a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

La Ronge RCMP, police dogs and a response team from Prince Albert assisted in the search of the home Tuesday, according to a news release.

During the search, a fire started inside the home police were searching. Police said the fire and smoke caused damage to the home. Its cause is currently under investigation.

While searching the residence, police allegedly found guns and a small quantity of cocaine that was packaged for distribution.

An 18-year-old is charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearms related charges. He appeared in court today at La Ronge Provincial Court.

A 46-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court to face firearms-related charges on July 28 at La Ronge Provincial Court.