2 Regina residents charged after early morning robbery

Two people are facing charges after an early morning robbery in Regina's North Central neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police said at roughly 3 a.m. CST a person on the 1000 block of Retallack St. was assaulted by a man and a woman who took the victim's wallet, money and personal items.

The victim sustained minor injuries according to a police news release. After investigating, police identified and arrested the suspects.

A 27-year-old man from Regina faces charges related to the theft along with charges related to obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in court today.

A 17-year-old girl who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces a robbery charge. She is set to appear in court on Feb. 4.