2 charged in Sask. RCMP officer's death appear in Regina Provincial Court

The two people charged in the recent death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer appeared in court Monday morning in Regina.

RCMP announced late Sunday night that Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both of Winnipeg, face several charges in the death of Shelby Patton.

The charges include manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Pagee was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both appeared in Regina Provincial Court Monday morning. Pagee and Traverse both told the judge they understood the charges. Pagee's matter was adjourned to Friday at 2 p.m. CST so that she could get legal advice. Traverse's matter was adjourned until Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m. CST.

The Crown also requested a non-contact order between Pagee and Traverse.

RCMP say Const. Shelby Patton was killed while on duty at 8 a.m. CST Saturday morning.

Police say Patton was following a stolen truck from Manitoba when he initiated a traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, 95 kilometres east of Regina. Police say Patton was approaching on foot and was struck by the truck. A passerby tried to resuscitate Patton, but was unable to do so.

Police say the two accused fled the scene and were arrested in a farmer's field in the town of Frances before 10 a.m. CST.

The RCMP held a press conference Saturday evening following the death of Const. Shelby Patton, who worked at the Indian Head Detachment. (Mickey Djuric/CBC)

Patton had been a constable with the RCMP for more than six years. He worked at the Indian Head detachment since 2015. Before that he was on assignment at Parliament during February and March of 2015.

Patton's grandmother told CBC she remembers him as a person who loved his job with a passion.

RCMP briefed the media Saturday evening about the incident, calling it "an extremely tragic time" for the RCMP and Patton's family.

Fake GoFundMe shut down by website

RCMP say Patton's family informed them Sunday night of a fraudulent GoFundMe page that said it was created in the name of Patton.

RCMP alerted people to not give money to this campaign, which was run by an account named Sam Joseph, or promote its activities. RCMP say they advised GoFundMe that the account was fake.

The GoFundMe page had been deactivated Monday morning. It had raised $1,540.