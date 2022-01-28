Police say 3D-printed gun busts in January new for Saskatchewan

Police say 3D-printed guns — an issue first on the radar in 2018 — are now being found in Saskatchewan.

Police in Saskatoon recently publicized the arrest of a 46-year-old man related to the manufacturing of 3D-printed guns. Two weeks earlier, police in Weyburn arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the same type of illegal activity.

Using a computer-generated model, a 3D printer can create gun parts by depositing thin slices of material — such as plastics, metals or ceramics — and building the object up layer by layer.

In Canada it is illegal to make guns without holding the proper firearms manufacturing license. A gun's lower assembly is considered a firearm and those without a licence are not legally allowed to manufacture them.

The 46-year-old man faces numerous charges including manufacturing firearms and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 26-year-old man faces charges related to the manufacture and possession of firearms — and possession of the ammunition those firearms could have used.

When Saskatoon police announced their arrest, the media release said the 3D manufactured guns are a particular concern because the guns do not have serial numbers and cannot be traced if used in a crime.

RCMP raised the same concerns when they announced their arrest in Weyburn mid-January.

A police spokesperson said it was the first time officers in Saskatoon dealt with a 3D printed gun manufacturing incident. RCMP were not able to answer a similar question by deadline.

Saskatchewan's chief firearms officer, Robert Freberg, said he was aware more 3D guns were being created.

He attributed the rise to the increase of plans for the guns and to the availability of 3D printers at a consumer level.

Aside from legal ramifications, the guns may be questionable at best on a safety level, Freberg said, with components that may not be manufactured correctly or materials that could be defective in some way.

"There's just so many reasons not to be involved in this," he said.

"At the end of the day you can certainly acquire a possession and acquisition licence or restricted licence and purchase a firearm legitimately and enjoy it and use it responsibly."

He said law enforcement in Saskatchewan and with the Canadian Border Services Agency were working to find the parts being manufactured, and the components being shipped or brought into the country from elsewhere, to reduce the availability of 3D printed guns in Canada.

Freberg also appealed to law-abiding gun owners to discuss the dangers of 3D printed guns, both on the legal front and on a safety front, with those they know who may be considering a similar venture.

"The law-abiding firearms owners in this country are certainly not wanting to see people distributing firearms that are going to be used in crime or any other manner," he said.

"There's lots of support from different levels of people out there that are stakeholders."