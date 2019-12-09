Two 14-year-old boys arrested following armed robberies in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police say two 14-year-old boys were arrested following two armed robberies in the city.

At around 6:53 p.m. on Saturday, Moose Jaw police were called to the Snow Hut — a grocery store, ice cream shop and laundromat — for a report of an armed robbery.

A video of the incident showed two armed men come into the store and rob it before fleeing. Police say no one was harmed during the incident.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on December 8, police released that two boys were taken into custody after clothing and a weapon believed to be used in the offence were found.

Police say the youth are also charged in an armed robbery two weeks ago at the High Kick Gas Bar. The youth cannot be named because of their age.

The two 14-year-olds are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.