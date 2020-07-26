Twin Regina girls with cerebral palsy receive adapted toy car

Two Regina girls with cerebral palsy were given a specially modified toy car on Friday.

Jaime Winkler, the girl's mother, said her four-year old daughters have been struggling mentally and physically since they were born.

"To be able to have something like this today was just really awesome for them in every way." Jaime said.

The twins, Mila and Bella, were gifted the car through a partnership between Variety Children's Charity of Alberta, and Sask Masks, a group of Regina university students who are selling masks to partner with different charities.

Winkler said the car, which has a steering wheel and radio with adaptable buttons, can be easily used by the girls no matter how they're feeling.

"Mila has a lot of issues with her gross motor skills and tightness and dexterity." Winkler said. "To have a vehicle that Mila could easily climb in and out of relevant to what kind of day she's having [...] it's just absolutely phenomenal."

Winkler said while her daughters had received the car that day, one of them was in an 'insane amount of pain' but still had a smile on their face because of the car.

"She's been happy all day [and] to know that there would be another child that would be going through such awfulness but could still have such an amazing day and then amazing days after that because of their adopted vehicle," Winkler said. "It would be really awesome, it really would be great."

The toy car has harnesses on the seat to secure the rider as well as adaptable buttons to help make usage easier. (CBC News)

"This benefited our family in the sense that it made our children feel independent, not special, not different, just supported and independent," Winkler said, "and that's incredibly important for an individual especially when they're living a high stress medical environment to know that they can still just be."

Winkler said the toy cars are great because they can be customized to each specific child's need.

"So if your child doesn't have the ability to use their legs that's okay because this vehicle will be adapted for your child and your child will be able to use whatever else they can." Winkler said. "If there is oxygen support or anything like that that would be crucial, that would be something that they would adapt so that the tanks could easily be attached."

"It is individualized and specific for that person which really means everything because everybody goes through something different."