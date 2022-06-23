Regina Catholic Schools is the latest Saskatchewan school division announcing staff cuts.

It's also adding a fee for students who need lunchtime supervision.

The school division passed its budget last night, and it includes cutting seven online teacher positions, 2.5 teacher librarian positions and 3.5 teacher positions moving into the fall 2022 session.

The school division says they made the decision for two reasons:

Declining enrolment and the inability to financially support the same compliment of staff.

The budget increase of one per cent from the province doesn't cover its shortfall. It says increase translates to $1.1 million, leaving a shortfall of $3.2 million.

Lunchtime fees

Regina's Catholic schools are following the lead of other school districts in adding new fees for lunchtime supervision.

In early June school trustees approved annual fees of $70 for elementary students who go every day and $35 for kindergarten students who are part-time.

Fees for families who have more than two students in the division will be capped at $140.

Seven schools that have a 30-minute lunch break — Holy Rosary, Sacred Heart, St. Augustine, St. Francis, St. Michael, St. Maria Faustina and St. Luke — will be exempt.

In a notice to parents the school division said exceptions will be made for families unable to pay the new fees, which are expected to generate about $300,000 to help cover the cost of supervision.

A report to the board says the Catholic system spent more than $300,000 on lunch costs in the 2020-21 school year.

Saskatoon Public Schools made a similar decision with a $100-per-child lunchtime supervision fee for students who don't go home during the lunch hour. The fee will be capped at $200 for families with more than two children in the school system.

The Regina Public School Division has been charging fees for six years.

It said the Canada Revenue Agency has confirmed the lunchtime fees can be claimed as a child-care expense.