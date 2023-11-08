Members of Shania Twain's road crew taken to hospital after bus rolls in southeastern Sask.

Shania Twain's manager says members of the popular Canadian singer's production crew were taken to hospital after a crew bus rolled and a truck jack-knifed on the Trans-Canada highway in southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the crash happened east of Woseley on Highway 1 on Wednesday morning shortly after 7 a.m CST.

"Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals," Leila Hebden, Shania Twain's manager, said in a Facebook Messenger message to CBC News.

"We are incredibly thankful for to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support."

Hebden said Twain was not on the bus. According to the SaskTel Centre, Twain's Queen of Me Tour is set to continue on Thursday night in Saskatoon.

WATCH | Tour bus rollover sends Shania Twain production crew members to hospital: Tour bus rollover carrying Shania Twain production crew sends passengers to hospital Duration 1:48 Featured Video RCMP say a coach bus rolled on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask., on Wednesday morning and multiple passengers were taken to hospital. The tour bus was carrying some of Shania Twain's production crew who were on their way to Saskatoon for the country star's SaskTel Centre concert Thursday night.

Dwayne Stone, fire chief for the nearby town of Grenfell, said his crew was called out to the crash. He said firefighters had to break windows and use the bus's emergency hatch to free 13 people stuck inside.

He said all 13 people on the bus were brought to Indian Head Union Hospital.

"Most of the passengers from what I understand [have] minor injuries — broken bones, cuts, bruises — but I didn't hear of any life-threatening injuries," Stone said.

Beat The Street USA — a Florida-based company specializing in buses for bands and crew — confirmed it operates the bus that rolled. (Radio-Canada)

Beat The Street USA — a Florida-based company specializing in buses for bands and crew — confirmed it operates the vehicle involved in the rollover. The bus had a Tennessee license plate.

"I am devastated to to have to tell you that a Beat The Street USA bus experienced black ice on the roadway causing an accident," Joerg Philip, owner of Beat The Street USA, said in a Facebook post.

"Our top priority is the heath and well-being of our passengers."

Wolseley is about 100 kilometres east of Regina. Highway 1 was closed east of Wolseley to the Manitoba border on Wednesday morning due to poor driving conditions, but has since reopened.