Man who allegedly shot Mountie in Turtleford last month charged with attempted murder

The man who allegedly shot a Mountie in Turtleford last month has been charged with attempted murder, Regina police announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The Regina Police Service is investigating the shooting and the Saskatchewan Justice Ministry has appointed an independent observer to the investigation, as is standard policy involving police shootings.

Justin David Yakimchuk is facing attempted murder, weapons offences, drugs charges and more in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting.

The RCMP received several calls from concerned residents in northwest Sask., near the Alta. border, about a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner. Police eventually had to disable the vehicle to get it to come to a stop, near Mervin, Sask.

A Mountie was then shot but is recovering and in stable condition, police said.

Yakimchuk had been released from the federal prison at Drumheller, Alta., on Jan.10 after serving two-thirds of a two-year-and-nine-month sentence for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine.

A warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued on Jan. 24 after Yakimchuk failed to report to his parole supervisor when required.

Yakimchuk is charged with: