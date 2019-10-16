Man who allegedly shot Mountie in Turtleford last month charged with attempted murder
Regina Police Service investigating, independent observer appointed by Justice Ministry
The man who allegedly shot a Mountie in Turtleford last month has been charged with attempted murder, Regina police announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The Regina Police Service is investigating the shooting and the Saskatchewan Justice Ministry has appointed an independent observer to the investigation, as is standard policy involving police shootings.
Justin David Yakimchuk is facing attempted murder, weapons offences, drugs charges and more in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting.
The RCMP received several calls from concerned residents in northwest Sask., near the Alta. border, about a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner. Police eventually had to disable the vehicle to get it to come to a stop, near Mervin, Sask.
A Mountie was then shot but is recovering and in stable condition, police said.
Yakimchuk had been released from the federal prison at Drumheller, Alta., on Jan.10 after serving two-thirds of a two-year-and-nine-month sentence for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine.
A warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued on Jan. 24 after Yakimchuk failed to report to his parole supervisor when required.
Yakimchuk is charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
- Attempted murder, using a firearm.
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
- Flight from peace officer.
- Obstruct peace officer.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle.
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
- Two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- Three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.