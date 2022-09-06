'My boy, turn yourself in,' says mother of fugitive suspected in Sask. mass killing

Update: Myles Sanderson has been arrested. Read more here.

The parents of a fugitive suspected of a mass killing in Saskatchewan are speaking out.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday with CBC News, the parents pleaded with their son, 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, to turn himself in before anyone else gets hurt.

"Myles, my boy, turn yourself in. Please. You can do this," his mother said. "Come back. Turn yourself in. Do the right thing."

Sanderson's father agreed.

"Myles, please, please turn yourself in.We don't want no more hurt. I don't want nobody hurt any more...please, my son. I love you. Turn yourself in. Be safe," he said.

LISTEN | Parents of Sask. fugitive beg son to turn himself in: Parents of Sask. fugitive beg son to turn himself in Duration 4:21 In an exclusive interview Wednesday with CBC News, Myles Sanderson's parents pleaded with the 32-year-old to turn himself in before anyone else gets hurt.

Sanderson's parents spoke on the condition their names and images, as well as the location of the interview, were not disclosed, citing safety concerns.

They say they have no idea where Myles might be hiding, and have had no contact with him since 10 people were killed and 18 injured Sunday on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon. They say they want this to all end quickly and peacefully.

One of their other sons, Damien Sanderson, was allegedly involved in the killings along with Myles. Damien was found dead Monday at James Smith with wounds that did not seem self-inflicted, according to RCMP.

There have been reported sightings in Regina and James Smith, but Myles remains at large.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. They said this may be related to the Sunday's rampage.

RCMP are telling people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warn people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, to not approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers.

RCMP say the person is driving a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche license 953 LPL that was reported stolen out of Wakaw around 2:10 p.m. CST. The person was last travelling on Cemetery Road in Wakaw, according to RCMP. The direction of travel is unknown.

The parents also had a message for the families of those killed and injured,as well as the people of James Smith and Weldon.

"I want to apologize for my son, my sons. We don't know the whole story, but I want to apologize to everybody that was hurt and affected by this terrible situation," his mother said.

Myles's father said he's devastated by what happened. He said words can't describe his sorrow for the victims and their families.

"I give all my sincere apologies to the families.… From the bottom of my heart, I mean it," the father said. "I am so sorry this happened. I don't know what else to say, what to do.… I wish it was a dream."

The parents said the time will come to talk about other issues, but they want the focus now to remain on a peaceful resolution so that the families and communities affected can begin to heal.