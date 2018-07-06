TSB releases image of VIA Rail derailment that injured 2

A photo released by the Transportation Safety Board today confirms details of Thursday's VIA Rail derailment.

The train was carrying 16 passengers when it crashed early yesterday morning. It was heading to The Pas and derailed outside of Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan.

Two crew members were treated in hospital and released later that day.

VIA Rail said two locomotives and one baggage car went off of the tracks.

The photo confirms that five cars remained upright after the accident. VIA Rail confirmed these were passenger cars.

David Dahl, a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Association, said the cause was washed out tracks. The train was going 50 km/h before it's derailment.

Water surrounding overturned train cars

The picture shows crew members on top of a tipped train car.

The front locomotive is shown laying across broken tracks and murky water.

It shows the second car half submerged in water with the third car only partially.

The crash-site is surrounded by healthy greenery but includes a large portion covered in moss and snapped trees.

Derailment site not easily accessible

The muddy tracks shown in the picture give an idea of what EMS slogged through.

Dahl said there is no road access to the area of the accident and emergency crews likely had difficulties.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene.

VIA Rail provided accommodations in Winnipeg for those affected by the derailment.