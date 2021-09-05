City of Regina to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

In recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, The City of Regina has designated Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday. All City of Regina employees will have a designated paid holiday on that day.

"City employees and their families are encouraged to embrace the significance of the day to honour Indigenous peoples and reflect on acts of reconciliation," the city said in a news release.

The city also says this year's observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be particularly important given the unmarked burial sites uncovered at former residential school sites in many nearby First Nations communities over the summer.

"Our organization is committed to seeking guidance from Indigenous peoples on actors that will ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is never forgotten," said city manager Chris Holden.

The city will be posting a list of which facilities and services will be available on Sept. 30 on its website.