Canadians are no shoe smugglers, says Sask. bus company owner refuting Trump

A Saskatchewan bus company owner is brushing off U.S. President Donald Trump's latest salvo against Canadians, accusing them of smuggling shoes.

Last week, Trump told American business owners that Canadians are forced to "scuff 'em up" in order to "smuggle" shoes home.

But Anne Marie Arens, co-owner of Odyssey Coach Lines, says while Saskatchewan residents may hop over the border to pick up shoes and other products, they do so within the law.

"That shoe thing was a stupid comment really because if you're gone 48 hours, you can come back with $800 [worth of goods] per person. You can wear one pair of shoes, and put the other 10 pairs in your suitcase," she said.

Arens said she notices a big demand for customers taking trips to the U.S. to buy quality products at lower price, saying her customers "just go for the fun and the deals."

But the loonie's drop to 0.75 US has perhaps had a slight impact on some people's decision to travel, she said.

Recent clashes between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the North American Free Trade Agreement and resulting trade conflict may further weaken the loonie. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Cross-border travel down

The Canadian dollar has been on the decline since 2014, with the U.S.-Canada trade conflict having the potential to drag the loonie further down.

Alongside that drop, North Dakota has seen its Canadian cross-border traffic take a dip, according to Sara Otte Coleman, director of the tourism division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Private vehicle traffic was down about 10 per cent in 2017 from the year before, with a total of 627,000 private vehicles crossing the border. Otte Coleman said traffic seems to be down a bit again this year.

"We believe a lot of that is contingent on the fact that we're a shopping destination. With the exchange rate being where it's been for so long, it's hurt that traffic a little bit."

Factors like the exchange rate, or even political or social tensions, may play a role in people's decision to cross the border. She said the #BuyCanadian social media campaign recently began gaining momentum.

But she's encouraged to see an increase in Canadians making North Dakota travel inquiries and an increase in Canadians' digital response to online advertising campaigns.

"We're hopeful that those are good indications that [Canadians] see their North Dakota friends as good neighbours and that they continue to come visit," she said.