Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted two events in Regina on Thursday, a budget re-announcement at a grocery store and a town hall at First Nations University of Canada. He also did an interview with CBC's The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.

Here are some notable things Trudeau said during his day in Regina.

On Premier Moe and relationship with province

For the second consecutive visit to the province, Trudeau did not meet with Premier Scott Moe.

In January, Trudeau held a rare earth elements announcement in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark was invited, but the Saskatchewan government said it was not made aware of the event by the federal government.

On Thursday, Moe's office said they were told about the visit and that Moe's office requested a meeting. They said they were only offered a "pull-aside" at one event. Moe was in Prince Albert and his constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook on Thursday.

Trudeau took a dozen questions from the media at the Sherwood Co-op on Thursday morning. Inside, shoppers and some invited guests lined up for photos with the prime minister. Outside, a handful of protesters held signs, including black F--- Trudeau flags.

Trudeau was asked about his popularity or lack thereof in Saskatchewan. A March poll from the Angus Reid Institute puts the prime minister's approval in Saskatchewan at 25 per cent, the lowest among all provinces.

"If you actually don't look outside, but look inside, [you see] the number of friendly families who appreciate the grocery rebate we're announcing today, who appreciate us having reduced childcare fees to $10 a day, saving families hundreds of dollars every single month when they have kids under six," Trudeau said.

"It's always great to meet people with a range of voices and there will be people who are more positive, more negative. That's one of the great things about Canada."

Trudeau said even though a meeting with Moe was not possible, he was "looking forward" to seeing him in the future.

"I want to say that in all my conversations with him recently, including some really big conversations on childcare and on health care, I have thanked him for his leadership, particularly on health care where he was one of the three premiers who who were working closest with us to make sure that we were putting investments into health care that are really going to deliver results for Canadians right across the country."

On natural resources jurisdiction

Moe's office indicated that one topic it had hoped to discuss with Trudeau was recent comments by federal Justice Minister David Lametti.

At a meeting of the Assembly of First Nations last week, some chiefs criticized the Natural Resources Transfer Agreements (NRTA) of 1930, which gave four western provinces jurisdiction over natural resources. Two chiefs, including Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council, called on the federal government to rescind the NRTA.

This week during a meeting with the Assembly of First Nations, Lametti said he'd look into the matter — and acknowledged it would be controversial.

That prompted a rebuke in the form of a letter from Moe and his counterparts in Alberta and Manitoba.

On Thursday, Trudeau addressed the issue.

"As prime minister, I'm happy to stand here right now and say we will not be touching the NRTA," he said.

"Natural resources are constitutionally directed to be the purview of the provinces, and we're not putting that into question. What is incredibly important now, though, is that we all be having real conversations about reconciliation about economic partnerships with Indigenous communities."

On RCMP depot

One recommendation of the Mass Casualty Commission, which looked into the 2020 killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia, was to move away from training all RCMP officers at the RCMP Depot in Regina by 2032.

On Thursday, Trudeau was asked about the future of Depot.

"Depot is a Canadian institution just as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are. We know how important it is for the local economy, but we also know how impactful it is in training police officers who then serve all across the country. We will continue to look very carefully at the recommendations."

Trudeau said there is a recognition that "there have to be changes in how we move forward to ensure communities are safe."

He said conversations with the force will continue and added that things will happen "one step at a time."

On Sask. Liberals name change

In his interview with Langenegger on Thursday morning, Trudeau said he had not heard about the provincial Saskatchewan Liberal Party voting to rebrand and change its name.

Last month, 85 per cent of members voted in favour of making a change. The provincial party received 0.08 per cent of the vote in the 2020 provincial election.

"I could assume that Conservatives are doing terribly since they decided to change their name to the Saskatchewan Party," Trudeau said.