Justin Trudeau to talk jobs, economy and the middle class at Regina town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming back to Regina.

According to Liberal MP Ralph Goodale's website, Trudeau will participate in a town hall meeting at the University of Regina Thursday night.

The post by the Regina-Wascana MP and public safety minister said Trudeau wants to hear from members of public about issues such as job creation, the middle class and growing the economy.

Trudeau has done a number of town halls across the country in the past couple of years.

The event at the Centre for Kinesiology on the U of R campus starts at 7 p.m. CST. Doors open at 5 p.m.