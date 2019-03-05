Trudeau cancels Regina visit, heads to Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled a trip to Regina scheduled for Tuesday.

Trudeau was set to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about the carbon tax and climate incentive rebates, as well as deliver remarks at a Liberal Party fundraiser. He was also scheduled to make an announcement in Regina on Wednesday.

Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed that the prime minister will be heading to Ottawa for private meetings today.

Trudea's cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Canadian Tire also confirmed the cancellation. "We understand the Prime Minister changed his schedule and is no longer visiting Regina. Please direct any questions related to the event to his office," said a spokesperson for Canadian Tire.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will still be at Tuesday night's fundraiser.