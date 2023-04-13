Trudeau in Saskatchewan to discuss affordability with residents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Regina on Thursday to discuss affordability with residents and hold a town hall event.

According to his official itinerary, at 11:15 a.m. CST Trudeau will visit a local grocery store where he will meet with families and employees to discuss the new grocery rebate included in this year's federal budget.

The one-time payment is to help lower-income people cope with the rising cost of living.

At 3 p.m, Trudeau is set to participate in a budget 2023 town hall with students and community members.

He is also scheduled to appear on The Morning Edition with Stefani Langenegger at 8:15 a.m. to discuss topics including affordability, resource control and divisions between Saskatchewan's government and the federal government.

The visit comes in the wake of Trudeau accusing the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba of misinterpreting remarks by a federal minister on whether Ottawa might review agreements that give those provinces control of natural resources.

The Prairie premiers are furious that federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he "commits to looking" at such agreements.

The comment came after First Nation chiefs called on Lametti to rescind the 1930 Natural Resource Transfer Act at the Assembly of First Nations meeting in Ottawa.