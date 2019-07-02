'Those are major truck corridors': Trucking association says drivers rely on recently-closed rest stops

Truckers need more rest stops along Saskatchewan's major highways, not less, says a group that represents the industry.

Susan Ewart, executive director for the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, said the suspension of nine highway rest areas in the province is a safety concern for drivers.

"We do rank behind other provinces as far as adequate rest stops go," Ewart said. "We're behind Ontario, Albertra, Quebec, New Brunswick, B.C., Manitoba. Other provinces are announcing some infrastructure commitments."

She said Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has committed to work with the association on the issue.

"We'll work together and solve something."

The ministry announced the closures Friday, citing years of abuse of the rest stops. The ministry said it will speak with other agencies to see if other rest stops could be re-opened and will look at working with the private sector to fill gaps.

Ewart said truckers have also complained about cleanliness and that the ministry has flagged dumping of garbage, human waste and needle. She said that the stops are important despite the issues.

It's not possible for truck drivers on heavy-traffic routes like Highways 1 and 16 to simply pull over to the side of the road to rest, inspect their vehicles, throw out garbage and use the washroom, Ewart said.

"Those are major truck corridors, so we do need to identify where the truck parking needs to happens there," she said.

The ministry has told the association that two of the rest stops in Swift Current and Alsask along the border will be re-opened, Ewart said. The ministry has not confirmed this for CBC.