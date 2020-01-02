Trucker accuses union of disobeying injunction in Regina refinery strike

The owner of a trucking company says striking workers at Regina's Co-op refinery are violating a court injunction that restricts how long pickets can block trucks entering and leaving the facility.



Justice Janet McMurtry ruled on Dec. 24 that the union could stop vehicles trying to get in and out of the refinery for a maximum of 10 minutes to provide information on the dispute or until the driver declines the information.



At that point, McMurtry's ruling says, drivers should be allowed to "proceed without interference."

But Justin Wright, who owns Lowridin' Carriers Ltd. said the injunction isn't being followed by the picketers, even when his drivers bring a copy of the order with them.



Videos sent to Regina media outlets appear to show drivers who decline the information being held up for a full 10 minutes.



Unifor Local 594 president Kevin Bittman says he hasn't seen drivers being held up, but says the union interprets the order as meaning pickets have ten minutes to communicate with drivers.