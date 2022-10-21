Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by truck on Broad Street: Regina police

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly hit by a pickup truck early Friday morning, Regina police say.

42-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries after Friday morning collision, police say

CBC News ·
A police vehicle is parked on the opposite side of the boulevard from a vehicle with a large dent in the front and its grille missing.
Regina police respond to a report that pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on Broad Street just before 7 a.m. Friday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Officers arrived at the scene of the collision, on Broad Street near Seventh Avenue N., at about 6:50 a.m. They found a 42-year-old woman lying injured on the road, according to a Friday news release from the Regina Police Service.

Police were told a truck had struck the woman. 

The woman was taken to hospital by emergency medical services and the driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man, remained at the scene. No criminal charges have been laid, police said.

Photos from the accident scene showed a red truck with damage to its front, including a dented hood.

A red pickup truck with its grille missing and hood dented is parked beside a sidewalk
The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the collision, police said. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

In an email, a Regina police spokesperson said that alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

