3 men dead in crash outside Watson, Sask.

Three people died early Sunday morning in Saskatchewan after a collision between a minivan and a truck towing a boat on a trailer.

The collision took place on Highway 6 near the town of Watson, approximately 150 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

The 43-year-old man driving the minivan, the 42-year-old man driving the truck and the 35-year-old man who was his passenger were all declared dead at the scene.

Melfort RCMP say no other people were involved in the accident, and the mens' families have been notified.