Truck driver charged after fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.

RCMP say a 38-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and causing bodily harm after a semi-truck rear-ended a vehicle in a construction zone on Monday.

The collision set off a chain reaction which resulted in four other vehicles being damaged. The lone occupant of the vehicle immediately in front of the semi, a 69-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

Gurmeet Singh Cheema appeared in a Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The collision happened before 1 p.m. CST on Highway 41, about eight kilometres east of Wakaw, according to an RCMP press release. Wakaw is about 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Other motorists involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and they were either treated on scene or transported to hospital.