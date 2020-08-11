Skip to Main Content
Truck crashes into Broad Street underpass Monday
Saskatchewan

Regina police say it happened at about 5:44 p.m. CST.

A truck flipped on its side after crashing into the Broad Street underpass on Monday night. Police say the road was reopened and cleaned up by 1:20 a.m. Cst. (Rob Kruk/SRC)

A section of Broad Street in Regina was closed temporarily Monday evening after a truck crashed into an overpass.

Regina police say a tractor trailer carrying asphalt and gravel was driving northbound on Broad Street and collided with the underpass. 

The truck overturned and spilled its load on the roadway. The driver was not injured. 

Regina police had restricted traffic for some time as the scene was cleaned on Monday night.

Police say the road was fully reopened at about 1:20 a.m. CST. 

