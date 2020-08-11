Truck crashes into Broad Street underpass Monday

A section of Broad Street in Regina was closed temporarily Monday evening after a truck crashed into an overpass.

Regina police say a tractor trailer carrying asphalt and gravel was driving northbound on Broad Street and collided with the underpass.

The truck overturned and spilled its load on the roadway. The driver was not injured.

Regina police had restricted traffic for some time as the scene was cleaned on Monday night.

Police say the road was fully reopened at about 1:20 a.m. CST.