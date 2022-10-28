Mother says RCMP need to conduct more thorough investigation into death of woman found on Sask. golf course

Val Charlette has worked with many families who have lost their children, but she says she never fully understood the pain until now.

Charlette's 25-year-old daughter, Tristan Jobb, died at a golf course in northeastern Saskatchewan on Oct. 6.

Now the mourning mother wants answers.

She filed a complaint with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations' special investigations unit, calling for the RCMP to undertake a more active investigation and take her daughter's death more seriously, the federation said in a news release on Wednesday.

Jobb, who lived in Flin Flon, Man. — just across the provincial border from Creighton, Sask. — was a member of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, the federation said.

"I've never … experienced this type of grief before," Charlette in an interview with CBC on Thursday.

"I'm hoping that someone comes forward and tells us what happened — how did she get out there and how she died — that's our family's hope."

RCMP previously said officers responded to a call on Oct. 6 about a woman in medical distress at a golf course in Creighton. Emergency responders declared Jobb dead at the scene.

Police conducted "a thorough examination of the scene to locate, collect and analyze evidence that would assist in determining the circumstances of her death," Saskatchewan RCMP said in an email to CBC on Thursday.

They have also followed up on all information and tips received, the statement said, and the RCMP's major crimes unit "was, and continues to be engaged, in this investigational process."

None of the evidence, including autopsy results from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, indicates that the cause of Jobb's death was criminal, RCMP said.

Unanswered questions

Jobb's mother doesn't believe that officers took her daughter's death seriously from the start.

"Contrary to the coroner's report, I believe her death was suspicious," she said in the FSIN's news release.

Social media posts said "she was seen in different places with different people," Charlette said, and the family "is seeking a full investigation into her death."

Jobb was a member of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says. Her mother described Jobb as a caring, helpful and compassionate person. (Submitted by Val Charlette)

Police advised Charlette not to view her daughter's body, but she said felt she needed to, in order to make sure the person who died was actually her child.

She noticed some scratches and bruises on her daughter's face, as well as a vein that was popped out on her neck, said Charlette.

"It just appeared that someone hurt her, that someone beat her," said Charlette.

"It was so difficult to see my daughter in that shape…. It just bothers me that no one tried to help her."

The family is still waiting for a toxicology test to come back, said Charlette, adding that they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

RCMP say their investigation will remain open until all avenues are exhausted.

Kind, helpful and compassionate

Charlette remembers her daughter as a caring, helpful and compassionate person.

She was also a proud member of the LGBTQ community who lived with a substance and mental health disorder, and in many ways was a minority in society, said Charlette.

"She was, I hate to say this, just another stat," she said. "Another statistic of Indigenous women going missing or murdered in this country."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is supporting Charlette's call for the RCMP to conduct a more active investigation into Jobb's death, Wednesday's news release said.

Vice-Chief Aly Bear said it's not logical that finding a dead woman in the middle of a golf course is not considered suspicious.

She wants police to put more resources and effort into this case.

"We continue to see our women missing and murdered," Bear told CBC in an interview on Thursday.

"We need to make sure that the RCMP is doing what they're supposed to be doing, which is protecting our people."