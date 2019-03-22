Tripvia app looking to beef up your Sask. knowledge

You think you know Saskatchewan?

A new app, Tripvia, is looking to challenge and expand your knowledge about the Prairie province — and Alberta and B.C., too.

"It just kind of knows where you are and as soon as you enter what's called a geo-fence, it triggers audio to automatically play," said app creator Greg Donkers.

"You can drive and listen to information and questions and points and whatnot about what what you're seeing as you drive."

The app, which can be downloaded from your OS's store, simply asks for your location and tracks where you are from the GPS.

Donkers said it doesn't collect any of your data and it doesn't use mobile data either as users can download the tour using Wi-Fi before hand.

If you're driving near the T. Rex Discovery Centre in Eastend, Sask., for example, an audio clip will play. Once the audio clip is finished, there is a multiple choice trivia question for people to answer, if they so please.

Some of the more well-known Sasky spots such as the RCMP Depot in Regina, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park or the Snowbirds in Moose are covered in the app.

All together, there are about 130 spots to check out in Sask., Donkers said.

"So far, the response has been pretty positive but we are still looking for people to give it a go and let it let us know how it goes," Donkers said.

"Because at the end of the day that's what we wanted."