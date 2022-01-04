2 people dead after crash involving 2 trucks and a snowplow on Sask. highway

A three-vehicle highway crash in Saskatchewan Monday afternoon left two dead and three others injured.

Police responded around 2:50 p.m. CST to a crash on Highway 16 just west of Maidstone, Sask., about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP said they have since determined a pickup truck and a snowplow collided, then a second pickup truck collided with the snowplow.

There were four people in that second pickup truck. Two women from Beaumont, Alta., ages 47 and 24, did not survive the crash. The driver and the third passenger were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police said the driver of the first pickup truck to hit the plow was also injured and the driver of the plow was not.

Highway 16 has reopened to traffic, but Maidstone RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate.