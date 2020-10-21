Trick-or-treating still allowed in Sask. despite rising COVID-19 cases

Trick-or-treating is still a go for Halloween night in Saskatchewan, despite COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday — the third-highest single-day increase in the province so far. The total of known active cases is now 469.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, told reporters earlier this week that public health officials would revisit Halloween celebrations if need be.

"This is not the time to have indoor parties," he said. "Certainly dress up, walk around, see and be seen... [being] outdoors, physically distant, keeping it small in terms of few households in the neighborhood — I think would be the way to go at this time."

The province's Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan details guidelines for Halloween, including trick-or-treating.

People who are not in the same household must remain at least two metres apart at all times. No physical contact should ever occur between trick-or-treaters and people handing out goodies.

Physical distancing must also be followed when approaching houses, so trick-or-treaters will have to take turns going to the door if they don't live together.

Houses expecting many trick-or-treaters could place markers two metres apart around the property to help people follow the rules, the plan says.

Only one household member should give out treats, and all treats should be wrapped and store-bought. People giving the treats should use a tool such as tongs, frequently wash their hands, and wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible, the plan says.

Shahab said children should not be sharing treats, nor should they be reaching into a communal bowl full of treats.

Common touch areas, such as railings, doorbells and doorknobs, should be frequently disinfected while distributing treats, it adds.

Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to carry hand sanitizer with them.

Treat wrappers must also be disinfected before opening, the plan says, or they can be isolated for 72 hours.

The plan also offers some alternatives trick-or-treating: