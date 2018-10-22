Trial to begin for third man charged in Regina cold case

The trial for a man charged with murder is scheduled to begin Monday morning at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Lester Alvin Favel, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in Ronald Matthew Kay's disappearance.

Ronald Matthew Kay was reported missing to the Regina Police Service on November 26, 2013 and was last seen at a Roughriders Football game. (Regina Police)

Kay was last seen at a Saskatchewan Roughrider football game in November 2013.

The search for the missing 32-year-old was unsuccessful and the case went cold.

However, the missing person's case became a homicide investigation a few years later.

Police charged three men with second-degree murder in January 2017 in connection with Kay's disappearance.

Kay's remains have never been located.