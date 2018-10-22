New
Trial to begin for third man charged in Regina cold case
The trial for a man accused of second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of another man begins Monday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.
Ronald Matthew Kay was last seen in November 2013
Lester Alvin Favel, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in Ronald Matthew Kay's disappearance.
Kay was last seen at a Saskatchewan Roughrider football game in November 2013.
The search for the missing 32-year-old was unsuccessful and the case went cold.
However, the missing person's case became a homicide investigation a few years later.
Police charged three men with second-degree murder in January 2017 in connection with Kay's disappearance.
Kay's remains have never been located.