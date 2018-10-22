Skip to Main Content
Trial to begin for third man charged in Regina cold case
The trial for a man accused of second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of another man begins Monday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Ronald Matthew Kay was last seen in November 2013

Police charged three men with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Ronald Matthew Kay. The trial for Lester Alvin Favel beings Monday. (CBC)

Lester Alvin Favel, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in Ronald Matthew Kay's disappearance. 

Ronald Matthew Kay was reported missing to the Regina Police Service on November 26, 2013 and was last seen at a Roughriders Football game. (Regina Police)

Kay was last seen at a Saskatchewan Roughrider football game in November 2013.

The search for the missing 32-year-old was unsuccessful and the case went cold. 

However, the missing person's case became a homicide investigation a few years later.

Police charged three men with second-degree murder in January 2017 in connection with Kay's disappearance. 

Kay's remains have never been located. 

