Trial of Regina man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old set to begin Monday

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

The trial of a Regina man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is set to begin on Monday.

Christopher Cameron Duke was arrested and charged after police received a report of a sexual assault on Aug. 1, 2019.

The assault allegedly occurred at a home in Regina on July 31.

Police laid six charges against Duke, including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

Duke was released on bail a few days later on conditions, including that he could not make contact with the victim or her family and could not make contact contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless accompanied by his spouse.

The four day trial at Court of Queens Bench in Regina is set to begin Monday at 10 a.m. CST.