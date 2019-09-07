Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating after vehicle crashes into tree
Two males, 17, taken to hospital

CBC News ·
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina police are investigating a crash that sent two teens to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a tree early Saturday morning. 

Police were called to the 3200 block of Albert Street around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a collision, according to a police news release.

Early investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling northbound on Albert Street when it crossed over to the west side of the street, coming to a stop after it hit the tree. 

Two passengers in the car, both 17-year-old males, were transported to hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening. The third occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, did not require medical treatment. 

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

