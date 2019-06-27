Former Canadian Nationalist Party leader guilty of assaulting 2 women in Regina

The former leader of the defunct Canadian Nationalist Party has been found guilty of assaulting two women in Regina in November 2019.

A 12-person jury found Travis Patron guilty of two counts of assault causing bodily harm at the Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday after four days of trial.

Patron was originally charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation after police said they were called to Victoria Avenue in the early morning hours on Nov. 2.

In an interview with CBC News on Friday, Crown prosecutor Ryan Snyder described the nearly week-long trial.

The case

Snyder said the women, Allison Tokarz and Amanda Ruschiensky, were enjoying a night out when they met Patron at a Regina bar.

When the night ended, they were outside of a condo building when Patron asked them whether they would like a ride home. When they declined "he ended up getting upset and he struck … Ruschiensky outside and then he struck her again inside," Snyder said.

When Tokarz followed Ruschiensky inside, she was knocked down and fractured her wrist. Ruschiensky was later diagnosed with a concussion and missed almost three months of work.

"[Ruschiensky] suffered for quite some time with her vision and headaches and the like, struggling with bright light," Snyder said. "It had a significant emotional impact on her as well."

Snyder says Patron tried to plead no contest early in the trial believing that he hadn't injured the women.

Patron didn't call any witnesses or provide evidence in his defence, Snyder said, and made the "ludicrous" claim to the jury that he wasn't given an opportunity to cross-examine the complainants, only cross-examining the third witness, a Regina Police Service constable.

When Patron was asked by Justice Beverly Klatt whether he wanted to cross-examine the complainants, he declined to answer, Snyder said.

Patron also claimed the charges were malicious prosecution, which Snyder called "unfounded."

Both of those claims, Snyder said, were subject to a jury correction.

It took the jury about 90 minutes to come to a decision — longer than Synder thought it would take.

Patron is set to be sentenced on July 20.

He had also been charged with wilful promotion of hate after an allegedly anti-Semetic video was posted on YouTube. That case remains in the courts.

The Canadian Nationalist Party, which Patron founded and led into the 2019 federal election, folded at the end of March 2022.