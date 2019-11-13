Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron charged after 2 women attacked in Regina

The Regina Police Service says 28-year-old Travis Patron of Redvers, Sask., has been charged after two women were attacked in Regina during the early morning hours of Nov. 2.

Patron, who founded the Canadian Nationalist Party and ran under its banner during the federal election in October, was arrested and charged on Saturday. He appeared in court Tuesday.

Patron is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation. He is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 25.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue around 2:27 a.m. CST on Nov. 2, 2019, for a report of an assault. Officers were told that two women — ages 33 and 43 — were attacked by a man.

The women had visible injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said further investigation revealed the women had been talking with Patron earlier in the night. It's alleged that Patron offered the women a ride home, they refused, and then he assaulted them.

Officers spotted a man matching the description walking westbound on Victoria Avenue. Police say they attempted to stop the man "but he refused and carried on."

Police said they found out the suspect's identity and arranged an interview with him. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

CBC reached Patron by phone Wednesday.

"We disagree with the charges that have been put forward and we are willing to dispute them in court if necessary," Patron said.