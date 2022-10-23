Travel not recommended on many southern Sask. roads as snow makes its dramatic debut

Saskatchewan has gotten its first taste of winter, and the weather brought all the icy drama with it.

As of 4:37 p.m. CST, Highway 11 Bethune to Aylesbury, Highway 2 Tuxford to Chamberlain, Highway 11 Lumsden to Bethune and Highway 354 at Highway 11 to Dilke are closed due to ice covering and snow.

As of 3:30 p.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline says Belle Plain to Moose Jaw is closed, as is Moose Jaw to Swift Current. The roads around Moose Jaw are particularly harrowing due to zero visibility, and have now been closed.

At 3:35 p.m. CST, the Moose Jaw Police Service released a warning, reminding motorists to check the highway hotline before travelling.

"The Moose Jaw Police Service is currently dealing with a high-volume call load involving collisions, jack-knifed semi units and vehicles in the ditch on Highway #1 and within the city. Traffic has been stopped due to a pile up of vehicles and semis affecting the westbound lane from Regina to Moose Jaw," police said in a press release.

Police says to expect significant time delays on the highway and within the city.

As of 2:41 p.m. CST on Sunday, Environment Canada announced that a winter storm warning is a replacing freezing rain warning for Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy, Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

On the road 3 hours and saw one plow. Good job Saskatchewan <a href="https://twitter.com/SKGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKGov</a> <a href="https://t.co/8xv3usarmO">pic.twitter.com/8xv3usarmO</a> —@thesteve_court

Freezing rain developing on Sunday night will transition to heavy snow on Monday, says Environment Canada.

"A Colorado low moving through the eastern Prairies will bring a period of rain and freezing rain followed by heavy snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba," said the organization in an email alert.

Accumulating freezing rain is possible along both the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway corridors overnight. Environment Canada says a total storm snowfall of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

"Strong northerly winds will also accompany the falling snow. Visibilities may be reduced while travelling in heavy snow and blowing snow," said Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, as of 2:28 p.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline says travel to and from Findlater is not recommended due to zero visibility, slush, icy or slippery sections.

Travel is also not recommended on the Regina bypass due to wetness, which is subject to freezing.

Over in Swift Current, travel is not recommended due to slush, icy or slippery sections, heavy snow and possible freezing and drifting snow. Travel is also not recommended for on Highway 10 between Melville and Balcarres, for similar reasons.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline says conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly. It urges motorists to be alert.

Literally the first snow this fall, no power, roads all closed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> <a href="https://t.co/y12D1Ivbbn">pic.twitter.com/y12D1Ivbbn</a> —@JHawr11

This morning at 11:16 a.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline issued a travel warning for Fort Qu'Appelle and Qu'Appelle due to slush, icy conditions, heavy and drifting snow.

As of 1:40 p.m. CST, travel is not recommended around Assiniboia and Wood Mountain, due to icy conditions.

Also, Highway 1 from Mortlach to Rush Lake is closed due to bad conditions and loose, swirling and drifting snow.

Travel is not recommended on Highway 4 from Swift Current to Highway 343, Highway 379 from McMahon to Highway 4 and Highway 363 from Neidpath to Highway 4.