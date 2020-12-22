Storm hits, 'travel not recommended' warnings spreading across Saskatchewan

Due to snowstorms, drivers in southern and central Saskatchewan may want to avoid the highways for the time being.

According to the Highways Ministry, travel is not recommended on Highway 11 between Regina and Davidson — one of the busiest sections of road in the province.

Travel is also not recommended on highways around Kindersley, Sask., including Highway 7 east and west, along with sections of highways 21, 31, 307 and 317.

Travel is also not recommended on highways surrounding Rosetown, Sask., including Highway 7 east and west, Highway 4 north and south, along with sections of highways 15, 42 and 342.

The Kyle, Findlater and Leader areas have also been added to the "travel not recommended" list.

There's also a travel advisory on Highway 11 between between Davidson and Highway 354.

The Highway Hotline said the advisories have been issued due to due to poor visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts or swirling snow in the area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued winter storm warnings or blowing snow advisories for all of southern Saskatchewan.

The winter storm could bring between 10-25 centimetres of snow.