Sask. digging out again, travel not recommended on several highways

It was another day of digging out for many people in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline map recommended drivers avoid travel on several roadways out of Regina and southwest of Saskatoon on Friday morning.

That's after Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning yesterday for a band of communities in central and southern Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, Environment Canada expected Regina would receive some of the most snow in Saskatchewan as a result of a snowfall warning. This small plow was pictured on Regina Avenue early Friday morning. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC News)

Several updates from the Highway Hotline Friday morning recommend avoiding travel on several routes out of Regina, including all major routes heading south of the city.

A portion of Highway 1 west between Regina and Moose Jaw was not recommended for travel, as well as east between Regina and Moosomin.

The CBC's Tory Gillis said that on Highway 11 between Regina and Davidson, driving conditions are poor. There were snowdrifts between Bethune and Davidson and it was often difficult to see lanes.

Environment Canada's most recent update on Friday morning said a line roughly spanning from Lloydminster through North Battleford, Saskatoon and to Moosomin will receive about 10 to 15 centimetres.

A host of semis appear to be stopped in Chamberlain, Sask., waiting out the snowfall with as much as 20 centimetres of snow expected in some communities. (Tory Gillis/CBC News)

In addition to the cities of Regina, Lloydminster and Saskatoon as of 4 a.m. Friday, these areas were under the snowfall warning:

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait, Stoughton.

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone.

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte.

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake.

Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville.

Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin.

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota.

Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial, Dinsmore.

The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, St. Walburg.

Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy.