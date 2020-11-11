Travel not recommended on several highways in western Sask.

Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline has issued several travel advisories in western parts of the province due to winter driving conditions like ice and drifting snow.

Travel is not recommended as of Wednesday morning on some highways in the Maple Creek area of southwestern Saskatchewan, including:

The Trans-Canada Highway, east and west.

Highway 21 from Maple Creek to Cypress Hills Provincial Park, and north to Highway 44.

Highway 271, from Maple Creek to Fort Walsh.

Advisories were in place for the Swift Current and Rosetown areas earlier Wednesday morning, but they have since been lifted.

Drivers are reminded to check the Highway Hotline before heading out.