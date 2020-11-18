Travel not recommended on Highway 1 east and west of Swift Current, Sask.
Travel advisories are in place for several highways around Swift Current, Sask. due to winter driving conditions.
RCMP say several vehicles hit the ditch Tuesday night on Highway 1
Travel advisories are in place for several highways around Swift Current, Sask.
As of Wednesday morning, travel is not recommended on Highway 1, east and west, due to winter driving conditions.
Travel is also not recommended on Highway 32, northwest of Swift Current, or on Highways 332, 363 and 379.
Highway 1, between Swift Current and Gull Lake, was closed on Tuesday night due to extremely poor road conditions, according to an RCMP news release.
Officers were on the scene redirecting traffic after several vehicles hit the ditch.
Drivers are being reminded to check the Highway Hotline before heading out.

